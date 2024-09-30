Justin Trudeau Awards American Team Presidents Cup In Strange Scene, Immediately Gets Called Out

With the 2024 Presidents Cup being held at Royal Montreal Golf Club in Canada, it was inevitable that Justin Trudeau was going to have his moment in the spotlight one way or another. And just as you would have expected, the moment was both painful and weird.

The Americans ultimately dominated the Internationals 18.5-11.5 to win what was their 10th straight Presidents Cup. Despite the International Team losing, a squad that featured three of his fellow Canadiens, Trudeau was all smiles handing the trophy over to Jim Furyk. Some of the American players in the background of the shot, mainly Wyndham Clark and Xander Schauffele, couldn't help but smile during the exchange.

You also have to love the spectator who can clearly be heard yelling "Axe the tax" as Trudeau hands over the trophy.

My biggest gripe with this entire scene, outside of the obvious fact that a group of Americans were forced to share a stage with a Canadian man who hates free speech even more than he hates hard-working truck drivers, is that Trudeau isn't a president.

Why are we hosting Presidents Cups in countries that don't have presidents?

Folks on social media were sure to point out the absurdity of Trudeau essentially celebrating with the Americans:

This year's Presidents Cup ended up being a bit more exciting than most had predicted. The Americans swept the first day's matches before the Internationals shocked the world and returned the favor on Thursday. All in all, the event was a success based simply on the fact that it was talked about for a full four days, which isn't something many Presidents Cups of the past can say.