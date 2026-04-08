Justin Thomas Takes Money Off Jordan Spieth, Max Homa With Electric Masters Par 3 Contest Ace

There is no winner's purse involved in the annual Masters Par 3 contest, but that doesn't mean money doesn't regularly change hands between players, which is exactly what happened in Justin Thomas' group on Wednesday afternoon at Augusta National.

Thomas made the 116th hole-in-one in the event's history with a perfect shot on the second hole of the Par 3 course. After his golf ball disappeared into the bottom of the cup, the two-time major winner immediately turned to his playing partners and good friends, Jordan Spieth and Max Homa, and not so subtly let them know they owed him some cash.

Anyone who makes an ace during the Masters Par 3 contest receives a crystal vase from Augusta National, but it's safe to assume JT was more concerned with taking coin off of Spieth and Homa.

The obvious question here is just how much cash were JT, Homa, and Spieth playing for in their hole-in-one game. Normal golfers out there who aren't worth millions and millions of dollars typically have a built-in hole-in-one pool in whatever gambling game they're playing on the course worth $100.

Shortly after making his ace, Thomas revealed on the ESPN broadcast that his group's hole-in-one game involved another zero, with Spieth and Homa on the hook for $1,000 each.

Homa has made over $29 million in his career and Spieth has taken home over $67 million, so forking over $1,000 doesn't exactly make a dent, but it's safe to say neither of them will enjoy paying out JT.

This isn't the first time Spieth has witnessed a JT ace during the Masters Par 3 contest. He just so happened to be playing alongside Rickie Fowler and Thomas in 2016 when the pair made back-to-back holes-in-one on the fourth hole.

It seems like the Masters Par 3 contest has become an expensive event for Spieth over the years.