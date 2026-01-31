Justin Jefferson Said The Most Foolish Thing Ever, Even Though He's 100% Correct

Sometimes you're better off not being so honest.

You can rarely say something incredibly stupid and still be right, but Minnesota Vikings star wide receiver Justin Jefferson did precisely that.

What a feat.

The Vikings are sitting at home, or maybe frolicking in the water off the coast of Cancun, while the man who was under center for them during the 2024 season, Sam Darnold, leads the Seattle Seahawks to a Super Bowl appearance.

READ: NFL‑THEMED, PRO‑ICE AD APPEARS IN SAN FRANCISCO DAYS BEFORE SUPER BOWL

Jefferson did an interview with USA Today, and during it, he was asked if he thought the Vikings would've been in the Super Bowl over Seattle had they stuck with Darnold instead of letting him walk and going with J.J. McCarthy.

"Yeah, I mean, for sure. Definitely. Everyone knows the difficulty of the quarterback position this year, of how we were dealt it," Jefferson said. "But having a quarterback that's already had a season under his belt with us, knew the plays, knew the playbook, knew the players. Of course, throwing to me, Jordan Addison, TJ Hockenson, all of these guys, I definitely felt like we would've done better. But it is what it is. It's on to new and better things, but I'm definitely happy and proud of him that he was able to reach it this year."

Justin, Justin, Justin…

We all know that he's correct. Even someone who doesn't know football would be like, "They used to have the guy who's in the Super Bowl now? They should've kept him."

But you don't say it out loud!

You can appreciate an honest guy, but that answer isn't going to be popular with the front office, and it's going to make things very uncomfortable next time he runs into McCarthy.

It's like when someone asks you if what they're wearing makes them look fat. You say, "No!"

You don't start making whale noises and pretend to throw a harpoon at them.

READ: ROSS TUCKER SAYS THERE’S MORE THAN ONE REASON BILL BELICHICK WAS SNUBBED FROM THE HALL OF FAME

That's kind of what Jefferson did. He made whale noises at McCarthy by basically saying, "Yeah, we messed up."

Now, let's put the Vikings on the next season of "Hard Knocks" so we can watch the aftermath of this play out.