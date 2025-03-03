Justin Jefferson Provides Refreshing Insight On Why He's Not A Diva

Minnesota Vikings star Justin Jefferson is something that a lot of other wide receivers aren’t.

Sure, there’s the part where he’s probably the best wide receiver in the world. That alone puts him in a category that no other player can join. He’s got the size, route running, and catching prowess that makes him one of the best players in the NFL - period.

But he also doesn’t act like a diva. At least, that’s not a defining characteristic of his personality.

Sure, there are times when he will slam his helmet on the sideline when the game isn’t going well, that happens. But if you compare him to other top wide receivers in the league, he’s relatively mild-mannered. Guys like A.J. Brown, DK Metcalf, George Pickens and Stefon Diggs have helped perpetuate the "WR1s are divas" stereotype, but the best of them doesn’t contribute to that problem.

Jefferson explained why on "The Pat McAfee Show" earlier Monday.

"I’ve been given an opportunity to play football at the highest level, making money to help my family out, and generations down the line … I love going out there and competing with my teammates," Jefferson said.

Finally, someone who is good at football and who doesn’t want to create a lot of drama. Usually, you only see athletes being one or the other, and that goes for any sport beyond the NFL. Even rarer is a guy like Jefferson, who is all those things and who told McAfee he wants to win titles and become a Hall of Famer.

As a sports fan, I greatly appreciate that mentality. I’m not a Vikings fan, but I hope that Jefferson is able to achieve all those goals.