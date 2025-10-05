FOX SkyCam Saves Justin Fields From Throwing Interception Against Cowboys In Bizarre Sequence

The New York Jets have started the season 0-5, and maybe the most surprising statistic involving their winless start is that Justin Fields has not thrown an interception all year, and he's got to thank a FOX SkyCam for that clean slate staying intact.

The Jets were embarrassed on their own field by the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon to the tune of 37-22, and trailed 30-6 at one point in the contest. Before the Cowboys began flexing their muscle, one of the strangest plays we'll see this NFL season took place about midway through the first quarter.

As Fields tried to zip a pass to running back Breece Hall, the signal caller actually hit a Dallas defender square in the facemask, causing the football to bounce at least 10 feet into the air and backwards. The ball made contact with the SkyCam that was hovering behind the action, which was good news for Fields and the Jets, as Dallas' Kenny Clark may have caught the ball in stride.

While a Jets quarterback hitting a defender in the face and having his pass hit a SkyCam is some peak Jets stuff, it would have been the most Jets thing of all time if it resulted in an interception. The Mark Sanchez butt fumble will never be topped in Jets land, but a Fields interception off a camera would have immediately vaulted into an honorable mention category.

Fields, who was making his fourth start of the season, was able to pad his final stat line a bit in garbage time during New York's loss to Dallas and finished the contest 283 yards passing and two touchdowns, but it continues to be ugly in Jets land.

The Tennessee Titans are the only other winless team in the NFL as of this writing, and at this point it's a matter of if, not when, either of the two franchises picks up their first win of 2025.