Justin Fields Fumbles Chance To Take Lead Of Steelers QB Competition

The door has been wide open for Justin Fields to make his case to be the Pittsburgh Steelers starting quarterback since training camp opened. It couldn't have been easier.

And he seems to have fumbled the opportunity.

Literally.

Steelers Hurt By ‘Sloppy’ Play

Fields started for the preseason's first game for the Steelers Friday night against the Houston Texans. He and played with the first-team, as he's been doing since early in training camp, because Russell Wilson has been slowly rehabilitating from a calf injury.

So there's been an open door to the starting job for Fields.

But instead of walking through that door and making a statement in the three opening drives he was given, Fields fumbled on the first two.

He recovered the fumbles of the center-quarterback exchange, and the Steelers retained possession. So, no biggie, right?

Wrong.

Mike Tomlin Hates Fumbles

"I thought he did some nice things," coach Mike Tomlin said during his post-game press conference. "But obviously he was a component of the C-Q exchange, and from my perspective, that's dual responsibility on the center and the quarterback. It negated a lot of good things going on in those first couple of drives."

Tomlin called the overall Steelers performance "sloppy" and mentioned self-inflicted "wounds."

The Steelers had a muffed punt and a bad snap on a field goal attempt, not to mention two other fumbles.

And Mike Tomlin abhors his team fumbling. Hates it.

Because fumbles, even when recovered, blow up drives.

"One definitively got stopped by it," Tomlin said referring to Fields and his center. "You get behind the chains, particularly in the early stages before you gain real cohesion and have enough of a menu to get you out of those circumstances, you're a dead group.

"And, so, C-Q exchanges were an issue."

Lost Opportunity For Justin Fields

The issue obviously doesn't hand the team's starting quarterback job to Wilson. No one is saying that, least of all Tomlin.

But it also means Fields didn't take advantage of his grand opportunity and will find himself back with the No. 2s when Wilson returns to full practice.

So, rather than taking control of the quarterback competition when his competitor could not offer resistance, Fields going forward will be playing from behind and needing to catch Wilson to win the starting job.

This is where we point out not everything was terrible for Fields.

He completed 5 of 6 passes. The three drives he led picked up five first downs, although no points.

"Yeah, I think overall, I think we ran the ball well, moved the ball well," Fields said. "I think, just a summary of the game, we were just shooting ourselves in the foot, fumbled snaps, I think all three phases.

"We could definitely be better on that part. I think the snapping part, we've just got to be on the same page. I will put that on me to just be on the same page and know who's in at center, know how to adjust and what I need to do next in the game."

Russell Wilson Set To Return

Wilson, by the way, began taking snaps in 11 on 11 drills last week. His return to full health seems on course, even as the Steelers have tried to be deliberate, so there is no setback.

Wilson even dressed out for this game despite knowing he wasn't going to play.

And, afterward, Tomlin said he expects Wilson to play the next preseason game against the Buffalo Bills.

"I do," he said.

Expect Wilson to be the starter. Because the quarterback competition Justin Fields might have taken control of after recent weeks and this game, was mostly fumbled away.