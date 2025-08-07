For Just $50, You Too Can Own The Same Very Plain Hat NFL Players Wear On The Sidelines

There are plenty of styles to choose from... perhaps too many

We've got a handful of NFL preseason games on Thursday night, which means we might get a pretty good look at everyone's favorite thing about a new NFL season: a fresh batch of sideline hats.

Who could forget those hats with the thing on them, and those other ones with… the stuff.

So, NFL hat partner New Era doesn't exactly bring memorable designs to the table for NFL players to wear all season long, but, hey, maybe this year they'll bring the proverbial heat.

The company dropped a fresh batch of lids in six styles, all of them taking the same very simple design cues.

According to New Era, the aim behind these puppies is to keep the wearer cool and dry, properties that I'm sure will be appreciated in a late-season, non-snowy game at Lambeau Field.

I don't like too much nonsense going on with my hats, but those things are pretty plain even by my standards.

I don't need a racing stripe or hot rod flames, but a third color would be nice.

At least, there are plenty of models to choose from, ranging in price from $50 to $65: a standard 59Fifty like MLB players wear on the field, a trucker hat, a bucket hat, a hat called a "Split Panel" that I've only ever seen on people who were jogging, and more.

That's a lot of kinds of hats when they probably could've gotten away with the standard 59Fifty, the trucker and the bucket. If we're going to throw in all of those other hats, why stop there?

Next season, I want to see some sideline sombreros, cowboy hats, fezzes, beanies with propellers, pith helmets (I've been saying for years that those are due to make a comeback), hard hats and fedoras.

Maybe even let guys wear giant novelty hats. The ones that look like regular hats, but are just hilariously big.

This isn't my favorite batch of sideline lids, but hey, maybe they'll look right at home there. We'll see when games really get rolling.