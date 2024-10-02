Julius Randle's Wife Kendra Is Thrilled To Get Out Of NYC After Trade To Minnesota

Kendra Randle was shocked to hear that her husband, Julius Randle, had been traded from the New York Knicks to the Minnesota Timberwolves. But she was also really happy.

Julius was set to begin his 11th NBA season and sixth with the Knicks. But last Friday, two days before the start of training camp, news broke that the three-time NBA All-Star was being traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves. The T-wolves sent star center Karl-Anthony Towns to New York in exchange for Randle, Donte DiVincenzo, Keita Bates-Diop and a first-round pick via the Detroit Pistons.

In a video posted to TikTok, Kendra admitted that she was relieved to get out of New York City.

"It has been pretty crazy for our first time and unexpected, and I'm not gonna lie, when we heard Minnesota, it was pretty shocking, although we were so ready to leave New York," she said.

"Living in a condo with two kids is so hard. I don't care what anyone says. It was a great experience, but we were already looking to move outside of the city. It was just getting so hard and overwhelming for us because my husband's from Texas, and I'm from Kentucky, and that's just not how we grew up."

Julius Randle & Family Are Headed To Minnesota

Julius and Kendra have two young children, Kyden and Jaycey. And while Kendra is happy to raise them outside the hustle and bustle of the Big Apple, picking up and moving at a moment's notice is tough to do.

"The timing isn't the easiest because our son already started school," she added. "The hardest part, by far, was telling our 7-year-old that he had to leave his school and friends. The school was incredible — the parents, the boys. He's been so sad all week, and everyone is just so sad that he's leaving.

"It affects all the kids, the whole family, and they have to uproot their life. As adults, we can deal with it and move on, but for kids, it's really tough."

RELATED: Julius Randle's Wife Says John Calipari Saved Her Grandma's Life

Sill, the Randles seem excited about their new beginning.

"We're super blessed and can just deal with it and have the means to go and do it," Kendra said. "I don't really have any complaints. I'm just super grateful for this new chapter for our family."

Julius Randle was drafted seventh overall in the 2014 draft out of Kentucky. After previous stints with the Los Angeles Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans, he landed with the Knicks in 2019.

The power forward averaged 24 points, 9.2 rebounds and 5 assists per game last season.