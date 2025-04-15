Judge Rejects Request To Throw Out Indictment In Deaths Of Johnny Gaudreau And His Brother

A judge has rejected a request to drop the indictment against Sewan Higgins, the man accused of hitting and killing NHL superstar Johnny Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew, while driving drunk last summer in New Jersey.

According to WSYX, Higgins' attorney requested on Tuesday, saying that prosecutors had not presented the grand jury that indicted Higgins back in December with evidence about the blood alcohol content of the Gaudreau brothers at the time of the incident.

Back in February, it was revealed that the brothers — who were riding bicycles when they were struck and killed on the evening before their sister's wedding — both had elevated BACs at the time of their deaths, with Johnny Gaudreau's being 0.129 and Matthew Gaudrea's being 0.134.

Higgins, it should be noted, also had a BAC at the time of the incident of 0.087, which is just above the legal limit in New Jersey, which is 0.08.

In addition to the argument about the BACs, Higgins' attorney also claimed that his client was being treated unfairly because of Gaudreau's status as a well-known National Hockey League player.

The brothers' deaths sent Shockwaves through the hockey community, and this news comes as the NHL prepares to wrap up a regular season that featured many tributes to the Gaudreau, especially from the two teams that Johnny Gaudreau played with during his career, the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Calgary Flames.

This included an emotional moment ahead of the Blue Jackets Stadium Series game against the Detroit Red Wings, in which the Gaudreau family led the team out onto the ice at Ohio Stadium.

Additionally, earlier this month, Johnny Gaudreau's wife, Meredith, announced the birth of their third child. She originally revealed that she was pregnant during the brothers' memorial service back in December.