How much more money to pick up the pace?

The New York Mets expected more hustle from star outfielder Juan Soto, whose questionable base-running effort recently raised concerns within the organization that signed him to a $765 million contract in the offseason.

And exactly how much more money does the MLB's all-time highest-paid star need to pick up the pace?

In Monday’s game at Fenway Park, Soto misjudged a deep drive to left-center, expecting it to clear the Green Monster. When the ball fell short of a home run, he belatedly accelerated, settling for a long single despite a clear shot at second base.

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza addressed Soto’s lack of urgency, stating, "We’ll talk to him about it. Tonight, obviously, if someone gets a hold of one and knows when he gets it, it’s Juan. He thought he had it. With the wind and all that, in this ballpark — anywhere, in any one, but particularly in this one with that wall right there — you’ve got to get out of the box. Yeah, we’ll discuss that."

Soto defended his effort postgame, saying, "I think I've been hustling pretty hard. If you see it today, you could tell. I hit it pretty hard. It’s a really short Green Monster. I tried to get to second, but it wasn’t enough."

Separately, in Sunday’s Game 3 of the Subway Series, Soto’s sluggish jog on a potential infield single allowed DJ LeMahieu’s throw to beat him to first. A quicker start could’ve secured the base.

When Mets owner Steve Cohen went all-in on Soto, he expected elite performance. Soto’s production has been solid but not spectacular, with a .246 batting average, eight home runs, 20 RBI and an .815 OPS, so far.

After Monday's loss, the Mets find themselves tied with the Phillies for the top spot in the NL East at 29-19.

Now, the Mets expect Soto's hustle to match the massive investment — a fire that not Mendy, but only Soto, can ignite.

