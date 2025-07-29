Juan Soto Deserves A Round Of Applause For Not Going After Umpire On Atrocious Strikeout Call

Umpire Emil Jimenez had a comically bad game behind the dish during the San Diego Padres' 7-6 win over the New York Mets on Monday night, but there wasn't a better example of his bad eye than his punchout of Juan Soto in the seventh inning.

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza was tossed from the contest in the third inning arguing balls and strikes, but that didn't exactly wake up Jimenez behind home plate.

Facing an 0-2 count with one out in the seventh frame, San Diego pitcher Adrian Morejon missed the strike zone with a slider up high.

At least that's what the entire world saw, except for Jimenez, whose opinion is the only one that matters.

While the called strike was bad enough, the punchout almost felt personal, given that Jimenez took quite a bit of time before making the call and then proceeded to have a staring contest with Soto, who stood in the batter's box in complete disbelief.

You can also see Morejon shrug after the pitch, knowing that he missed the zone.

The slider was legitimately even with Soto's right elbow as it crossed the plate, but Jimenez saw something completely different.

The fact that Soto didn't immediately pop off and only shook his head back at Jimenez after the blown call is a commendable move, and one many players would not have been able to stick to.

Soto extended his run-scored streak to three games during New York's loss, but went 0-for-4 at the plate as his relatively quiet month of July continued.

The Padres' walk-off win snapped the Mets' seven-game win streak.