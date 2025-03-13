Mets Star Juan Soto Shuts Up Heckler With Ruthless HR

Juan Soto is wasting no time winning over New York Mets fans. 

The $765 million star brilliantly shut down a heckler at a recent spring training game against the St. Louis Cardinals. 

Soto, 26, was reportedly being pestered by a fan in the stands—presumably cheering for St. Louis—who called the five-time Silver Slugger "overpaid" and "overrated." 

Big mistake. 

Not only did Soto respond with a dinger that game, but, utilizing what could only be described as dark magic, he hit the home run right at the pestering fan, who couldn’t help but reach for the "overrated" player’s ball. 

The fan stumbled and fumbled as he reached for Soto’s homer, putting the perfect cherry on top of the revenge tale. 

Last season, Soto batted .288 with 41 home runs and 109 RBIs, showcasing his elite talent with the New York Yankees. He became the splash free agent of the offseason, sparking a sweepstakes for the young star after helping the Yankees reach the World Series in his first year in the Bronx. 

The Mets and owner Steve Cohen went all out, acquiring the four-time All-Star and snagging him from the Yankees with a blockbuster 15-year deal.

Part of Soto's appeal is that he usually makes any hecklers or opposing batters pay whenever he's engaged in a heated standoff.  

