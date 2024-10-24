Juan Soto Is Going To Get Absolutely Paid After The World Series

The New York Yankees are four wins from their first World Series since the 2009 season. Most view the series as effectively a toss up, with both teams carrying roughly 50/50 odds of winning.

If the Yankees don't win, however, the disappointment for the organization and its fans could be exacerbated by the impending free agency of their superstar outfielder, Juan Soto. Soto, acquired before the season in a trade with the San Diego Padres, has exceeded even the wildest expectations in The Bronx.

In a year in which offense has declined across the league, Soto has been exceptional. A .419 on base percentage, .569 slugging percentage and the highest added run value of his career, per Fangraphs. And he turns just 26-years-old before game one of the World Series.

His postseason performance has also helped carry the Yankees, making up for the struggles of their other superstar outfielder, Aaron Judge. Soto's hitting .333 with his typically excellent plate discipline and three home runs. Including one that effectively clinched the ALCS for the Yankees in the 10th inning of game five.

Soto's an elite hitter, arguably one of the top two or three in the sport, will play the entire 2025 season at just age-26 and has a postseason track record of consistent performance. And new contract estimates show just how much that skill set is worth on the open market.

Juan Soto Might Set Records In MLB Free Agency

Jim Bowden, a former MLB general manager, published this week a list of his top available free agents after the World Series officially ends. Unsurprisingly, Soto tops the list.

What is surprising though, is the contract estimate Bowden threw out for Soto: 15 years and $622 million in salary. That's an awe-inspiring number only exceeded by Shohei Ohtani's 10-year, $700 million deal with the Dodgers.

But Ohtani's salary is heavily deferred, almost entirely, in fact. As such, the league office estimated that contract's present day value at around $460 million. Could Soto really get $120 million more than the Dodgers are effectively paying Ohtani? In short: maybe.

If the bidding for Soto really does extend past $500 million and even $600 million, the pool of interested teams might be down to just two. The Yankees, who could want to run their roster back after a World Series loss, or re-sign Soto and try to start a dynasty after a win. And the New York Mets, who'd view Soto as the missing piece to get them over the hump in the National League. Would that lower the ultimate number, since the two teams would be bidding against themselves?

Given the Dodgers other commitments to Mookie Betts, Tyler Glasnow, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and of course, Ohtani, even they might balk at adding another high-priced outfielder.

Not to mention the length of the contract; paying Soto that much money through his age-40 season would be risky, to say the least.

But if anyone's worth it, it's Juan Soto. Yamamoto got $325 million despite not throwing a pitch in the big leagues, because teams value youth so highly. Soto is the same age and has a lengthier track record of excellence. Few hitters, outside of maybe Judge, can pair power and patience the way he can. Though his defense is below average, his offensive production and consistency is almost impossible to match.

No matter what the number is, it's going to be massive. It might be bigger if Soto helps the Yankees to a title and secures his second ring in the process.