JT Miller Wastes No Time Making His Presence Known In Return To Rangers

The Vancouver Canucks and New York Rangers finally cut a deal on Friday to send forward JT Miller back to Broadway, but there was some good news and bad news when it came to his Blueshirts re-debut.

This deal has been simmering away for what feels like forever. It was practically inevitable. Miller had a much-talked about rift with former teammate Elias Pettersson, while the Rangers have been trying to make moves to kick-start the team for a potential run down the stretch after a disappointing year so far.

Well, that deal happened on Friday, and Miller was already in the Rangers' lineup for Saturday against the Boston Bruins.

Now, the good news: Miller found the back of the net in his first game back, just past the halfway point of the first period to knot the game at 1-1.

Alright, now that's what you want to see from this deal if you're a Rangers fan. Miller getting back to business after having last worn a Rangers sweater during the 2017-18 season.

That's a good sign, and after a nightmare end to his tenure in Vancouver, that's going to make Miller feel pretty confident.

But. remember, I said there was bad news too, and that was that the Rangers lost this game 6-3.

Of course, adding a big piece of the puzzle like Miller on short notice and trying to get everyone on the same page can be a little tricky.

I'm curious to see how the Rangers look after a few games with Miller back in the fold because despite that disappointing game on Saturday the Rangers could still be the team — because there's usually at least one every season — that makes a monster run through the spring and into the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Right now, they're six points out of the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference (which, coincidentally, is held by the Bruins at the moment).