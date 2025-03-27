Journalist Gives Rare Update On F1 Legend Michael Schumacher's Mysterious Condition

Ever since suffering a serious injury in a skiing accident in 2013, seven-time Formula 1 champion Michael Schumacher has not been seen in public, and his family has offered very few updates on his condition, if any.

It's believed that only a select few people have been permitted to see Schumacher and most of them haven't offered too many details as to how the legendary driver is doing.

According to the Daily Mail, one of those people is German journalist Felix Gorner, who works for German broadcaster RTL.

It's been known that the German racing legend lives at the family's home on Switzerland's Lake Geneva with his wife and a team of medical professionals.

But Gorner has provided some more insights.

"The situation is very sad," he said. "He needs constant care and is completely dependent on his caregivers. And he can no longer express himself verbally."

Furthermore, Gorner talked about some of the restrictions in place to assist in Schumacher's care and desire for privacy.

"Currently, there's a maximum of 20 people who can approach Michael," Gorner explained. "And, in my opinion, it's the right strategy. Because the family is acting in Michael's best interests. They've always strictly protected his privacy, and that hasn't changed."

The Schumacher family has been very private about Schumacher's condition, only providing some general updates in a 2021 documentary about him.

This isn't exactly new, as Schumacher was keen on protecting his and his family's privacy during his racing career as well.

Schumacher — whose brother Ralf and son Michael have also competed in Formula 1 over the years —made his F1 debut in 1991 with Jordan, then moved on to Benneton where he won two championships. He then moved on to Ferrari where he won championships from 2000 to 2004, then retired after the 2006 season.

However, he returned to action in 2010 and competed in a few seasons for Mercedes before retiring for good in 2012.