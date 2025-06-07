Sovereignty Wins 2025 Belmont Stakes To Take Two Of Three Triple Crown Races

The 2025 Belmont Stakes, the 157th running of the legendary Triple Crown race, aired on Fox Saturday afternoon from Saratoga Springs in New York.

The Belmont was the highly-anticipated rematch between Kentucky Derby winner Sovereignty and Preakness Stakes winner Journalism. Journalism had entered the Derby as a huge favorite and looked to be on course for a win, despite the muddy track conditions, before Sovereignty took off towards the end of the race.

But Sovereignty sat out the Preakness, ending any chance of a Triple Crown winner in 2025. Journalism took advantage with an incredible come-from-behind win in major traffic.

Baeza at 4-1 was another horse expected to give Journalism and Sovereignty a major challenge entering the race. But in the end, it was Sovereignty for the win, yet again.

Belmont Stakes Ends With Familiar Winner, Top Horses

Journalism and Sovereignty entered as the two favorites, with Journalism at 2-1 and Sovereignty close behind at 5-2. And on a fast track, despite the threat of rain, the favorites stood out.

Rodriguez got out to an early lead, with Crudo right behind. Journalism, as is his preferred style, hung back and waited for a closing opportunity.

With a quarter mile remaining, Journalism made a big move, taking the lead and seeming to pull away. But Sovereignty had the pace to catch up. In a near-repeat of the Derby, he pulled away from the pack, securing what amounted to an easy win.

It raises questions of what might have been had Sovereignty ran the Preakness; would he have had a chance at a historic Triple Crown? And for Journalism, it closes out what has to be a disappointing series. He seemed the clear favorite to win all three, but track conditions in the Derby didn't fit his style, and he got a slow start in the Belmont.

Baeza came in third, replicating the finish from Churchill Downs.

Still, at the end of the day, another outstanding performance from Sovereignty to win the 157th Belmont Stakes. Cementing an incredible season for the 3-year-old.