Former Michigan Star Reveals Absurd Training Camp Schedule: PHOTO

Don't play football at Michigan unless you're ready for a serious grind.

Football season is right around the corner, and that means teams will soon start camps in late July/early August.

The games might be played on Saturdays in the fall, but championships are earned when nobody is watching in the hot summer heat.

For Michigan players, it appears that it was hell back in the day.

Michigan player shares absurd training camp schedule.

Jourdan Lewis, who was a standout cornerback for the Wolverines from 2013-2016, is going viral on X after sharing a copy of a training camp schedule.

The schedule starts at 6:00 a.m. and doesn't have any free time for shenanigans until curfew is called at 10:30 p.m.

Check it out below, and hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Talk about structure. It doesn't get much more structured than that. There's no free time at all. From the moment the player gets up to the moment he lays down his head to sleep, it's all being controlled down to the minute.

As I've said before, I used to work for a D1 basketball team. We had a lot of early morning practices, film and weight lifting, but nothing resembling anything like the schedule above.

It really goes to show the insane amount of work required to build a successful college football program. Put in the time or get crushed.

What are your thoughts on the intense time and effort college football players put in? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.