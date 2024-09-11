Infamous NFL Bust Josh Rosen Is Now An Ivy League Student

Josh Rosen's next move in life couldn't be further away from a football field.

Rosen is considered one of the biggest busts in recent NFL history. The former UCLA star QB was drafted 10th overall by the Arizona Cardinals in 2018.

He entered the league with plenty of hype after putting on some incredible performances with the Bruins. However, the hype quickly died down, and he ended up playing for seven different teams before exiting the league after the 2022 season.

The former college star finished his NFL career with 12 passing touchdowns to 21 interceptions. A bust on all levels, and he's now moved on.

Josh Rosen heads to the Ivy League.

Rosen has now taken his talents to Penn where he's attending the Wharton School of Business, according to Eric Sondheimer.

His NFL career is over, and that means it's time to pivot. Attending an Ivy League graduate school is certainly a change of pace from throwing passes on Sundays, and it's also incredibly impressive.

Stuff like this should be celebrated and applauded when it happens. Just because one door closes doesn't mean life is over.

You always have to evolve, adapt and change to the current circumstances. Rosen, by all accounts, is a very intelligent person.

Now, he's using that intelligence to pursue a business degree at one of the best schools in the world. Not many people can say they successfully got into and graduated from an Ivy League school.

The good news for Rosen is that he should be financially fine no matter what happens now that he's back in school. He made nearly $19 million in the NFL. That's a lot of money for a guy who only threw a dozen touchdowns, but more power to him. Let me know what you think of Rosen attending Penn at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.