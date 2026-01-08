Josh Pate Dubs Ole Miss-Miami Game 'The Can't Bowl' With National Title In Sight

The 'Canes and Rebels are ready to prove the naysayers wrong.

When the Ole Miss Rebels and Miami Hurricanes square off tonight in The Fiesta Bowl, it will be with a spot in the national championship game on the line.

Even a month ago, that seemed like an improbability for both teams.

Even though both the Rebels and Hurricanes were highly ranked teams throughout the season, they certainly had their detractors for different reasons.

Hell, I wrote about both of these teams in a disparaging light at one point during the season, both because of the coach they currently have (Miami's Cristobal) and the coach that isn't on their sideline anymore (Ole Miss's Kiffin).

College football commentator Josh Pate has kept a tally of the naysayers and given his own take on the narratives for these two teams.

The "Can’t Bowl" Promises To Deliver

"It's kind of like the ‘can’t' bowl, if you really think about it," said Pate.

As I alluded to, there's a different reason why each program ‘can’t,' a fact that Pate knows better than anyone.

For Ole Miss, even with Lane Kiffin in the fold, a national championship game berth seemed to be a pipe dream at best.

Now that he has moved his base of operations to Baton Rouge, the run has become that much more incredible.

"Certainly when the playoffs started, when you found out Lane was leaving… anyone and everyone said Ole Miss can’t win this thing."

"Maybe even if you knew Lane was staying — but especially when you knew he was leaving."\

As far as the Hurricanes go, people have been doubting them since Mario Cristobal donned the headset in December 2021.

"I’ve listened to people say Mario can’t at Miami since he got there. And now one of them is guaranteed to go play for a national championship."

Who Wins This Thing?

As for the outcome of the game, Pate says it will come down to structure vs. chaos, with the former favoring Miami and the latter giving Ole Miss the edge.

"If this game is played in structure," Pate explained, "Miami probably wins the thing by two scores."

"There’s very little incentive for Ole Miss to allow this game to be played in structure."

Thanks to Miami's dominance at the lines of scrimmage and conservative play, they would love for this to turn into a rock fight, limit possessions, and drag Ole Miss into murky waters.

If Ole Miss hits on a few explosive plays – which it should, given its top-five explosive play percentage on offense – then all the Rebels need to do is weather the Hurricanes' body blows and land a few knockout blows.

Pate explains this dynamic perfectly.

"There is a trapdoor aspect here from Miami… You’re dominating the stat sheet, but you look up and it’s still a one-possession game."

"And then Ole Miss being one of the best explosive-play teams in the country happens."

Regardless of what happens tonight, both of these teams can already call this season a success based on beating the narratives, but neither will be satisfied with just being "better than expected."

Both the Hurricanes and Rebels are here to win this thing, and, in the process, prove all of us wrong along the way.