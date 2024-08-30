Josh Jacobs Said He Chose Not Sign With Chiefs Because He Wants To Beat The Dominant Team, Not Play For It

Up to this season, running back Josh Jacobs has been with the Las Vegas Raiders organization. However, this season, Jacobs will join the Green Bay Packers, with which he signed over the offseason.

But the Packers weren't his only suitor. Jacobs revealed that his former AFC West pals, the Kansas City Chiefs, made a strong push to bring him into the fold.

However, he had an interesting reason for why he decided he'd rather spend his time at Lambeau than at Arrowhead.

"They were trying to get me hard," Jacobs told The Athletic. "But there was no way I was going there. I feel like once you are rivals with somebody, you have a genuine hate for them. I couldn’t see myself in that color. And besides, I never wanted to be the guy that joined the dominant team. I want to be the guy that beats the dominant team."

You've got to respect that if that's really the reason he said, "Thanks, but no thanks" to the team that has won back-to-back Super Bowls and three of the last 5.

It's kind of refreshing to hear a player say something like that. Most other players in Jacobs' position would forget about the years spent doing battle with the Chiefs the second a piece of paper with a bunch of zeros was slid in front of their faces.

Not Josh Jacobs. He's out here giving himself bulletin board material.

I don't think I could do that. If I was given a chance to ride some coattails to another Super Bowl, I would absolutely do it. But, Jacobs is right. Taking that route can never be as satisfying as trying to take down the dominant team.

Unfortunately, Jacobs won't get a chance to topple the Chiefs this season — at least not in the regular season — but it will be interesting to see what happens when he gets a shot.