Jaguars' Josh Hines-Allen Gets Torched For Highly-Questionable Effort During Patriots Touchdown

Thankfully for the Jacksonville Jaguars, the team's first drive on the defensive side of the ball wasn't indicative of how things would end up for them in London on Sunday.

Rookie quarterback Drake Maye and the New England Patriots offense marched right down the field against the Jags and looked nothing like a 1-5 football team. Faced with a 3rd and 10 situation on the Jags' 16-yard line, Maye found running back JaMycal Hasty on the right side of the field in what looked like a pretty non-threatening play.

That is, until the Jaguars defense decided that it was going to take the play off.

While there were a few Jacksonville defenders who deserve to be called out for their efforts on the play, defensive end Josh Hines-Allen looked like he wanted to be anywhere but on the field during Hasty's touchdown catch.

Hines-Allen was certainly at a speed advantage against Hasty, but his effort on the play looked abysmal, and everyone tuning in took notice.

Given that the Jaguars went on to beat the Patriots 32-16, Jacksonville fans have likely already forgotten Hines-Allen's effort during New England's first touchdown, but it's a safe bet that he'll be hearing from the coaching staff during film sessions this week.

The story of Sunday's win for the Jags starts and ends with their dominating effort on the ground. New England rushed just for just 38 yards on the day while Jacksonville dominated on the ground with 171 yards rushing with Tank Bigsby going for 118 yards on his own.

In what may go down as a game between the two teams with the first and second overall picks in the 2025 NFL Draft when it's all said and done, the one positive New England fans can takeaway is that Maye looked solid under center with 257 passing yards and two touchdowns while taking care of the football as well.