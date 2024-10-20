Jaguars' Victory Is A Job Saver But There Is Much More Work To Do

The Jacksonville Jaguars didn't save their season on Sunday morning. But they definitely saved somebody's job for now.

The team is flying home after a two-game stretch in London in which the club lost the opener last week, but on Sunday salvaged the trip with a victory over the New England Patriots.

"We just needed to feel like what it feels like winning again," coach Doug Pederson said.

And that win against the Patriots is a reprieve for a team that was not only in retreat but in danger of suffering some in-season changes, including with defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen.

Jaguars Not Perfect But Much Better

So the Jaguars get a short breather.

They still had their loser team moments.

They got out to a quick 10-0 deficit against a Patriots team that entered the game with the NFL's second-lowest scoring offense.

There was that screen pass in the second half in which two Jacksonville offensive linemen got out in front of the play and neither blocked anyone.

And there was that 17-play drive in the fourth quarter that was the longest drive for any team in the league all season, but died at the Patriots' 1-yard line and yielded zero points.

Jaguars Had Moments Of Clarity

But aside from those cringe moments, the Jaguars were much superior to their past performances.

They had a great running attack this game. They got solid play from quarterback Trevor Lawrence this game. And there was that 96-yard punt return.

This was Jacksonville's best game since their lone regular-season win in the United States, a 37-34 win over the Indianapolis Colts on Oct. 6.

That victory ended a four-game losing skid.

This victory ended the team's drama. At least for now.

Shad Khan Will Turn Down Heat

It is highly unlikely club owner Shad Khan is going to return to the United States and go in a different direction from coach Doug Pederson. Pederson, by the way, has previously said he has the owner's support amid questions about his job status.

Khan, before the season, famously said this was Jacksonville's most talented team in the 14 years he's been owner – which you might guess is a pressure-packed statement for employees with a 1-5 record.

It's still uncomfortable for a Jacksonville team with a 2-5 record. But 2-5 coming off a victory offers hope that 1-6 simply does not.

According to the NFL Network broadcast of the game, teams with a 2-5 record hold a 6.5 percent chance of qualifying for the playoffs.

Teams with a 1-6 record have a zero percent chance of rallying to the postseason.

Temporary Break From Drama

So the Jaguars get a break from the drama for now.

What drama?

The idea that Pederson has not been happy with Nielsen.

The idea that there is growing daylight between Pederson and general manager Trent Baalke – which hasn't been a fear since the start of Pederson's tenure in February of 2022.

The idea that the club has regressed with Lawrence being the personification of that because his play has not been good.

Solid Outing By Trevor Lawrence

Lawrence, by the way, completed 15 of 20 passes for 193 yards and a touchdown on Sunday. It wasn't awesome. But it was enough to win because the Jaguars rushed for 1,298,365 yards in this game.

They gashed the interior of the Patriots defensive front and, finding that success, just kept doing it. Pederson's team at one point ran the football 17 consecutive plays.

Tank Bigsby rushed for 118 yards and scored two touchdowns. It was a dominant performance for Jacksonville's running game.

"This is what your team can do," Pederson said. "I feel strongly that if we play like that, that's what we're capable of."

Bye Week Is Next Inflection Point

And it needs to continue because the next four weeks the Jaguars play the Packers, Eagles, Vikings and Lions before they get a bye week.

That bye week is the next inflection point for the Jaguars, just as Sunday's game was.

The team must have some success the next four games to avoid falling back into the drama of speculation about the coach's job security, or what speculation about team fragility or urgency.