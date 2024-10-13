Caleb Williams 4 TD Passes May Have Sealed Another Coach Firing Following London Game

This London game was supposed to be about the match (English Football term) between the two quarterbacks – Trevor Lawrence and Caleb Williams – who were both picked No. 1 overall in different drafts. But it turned into something more dire for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Because this game put defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen under the microscope as the next NFL coach fired after a London game.

Ryan Nielsen Defense In Disarray

The game put the two quarterbacks in focus as well because they're seemingly headed in different directions, but we'll get to that in a minute.

Nielsen is the little-known coach who took over the Jaguars defense this year. And he is the coach who has to answer for the unacceptable play of a defense that beats itself as much as it allows offenses to win.

On Sunday the Bears scored 35 points.

And Williams threw a career-high four TD passes – nearly matching the 5 TD passes he had in five previous games.

That's not the bad part.

Look, Williams is an emerging talent as he became the first Bears rookie quarterback to throw three TD passes in one game.

So he is developing into a good NFL quarterback with a ceiling much higher than that.

Blown Coverages By Jaguars

But on multiple plays throughout Sunday's games, Jaguars defenders were out of position. They apparently didn't know their assignments. This happened on Cole Kmet's 31-yard touchdown that opened Chicago's scoring.

The linebacker or safety responsible for Kmet apparently didn't realize the tight end is allowed to catch the ball while he is uncovered in the middle of the field.

The Bears, being pretty smart about football stuff, decided to continue testing the Jacksonville defense for blown coverages.

And the Jaguars responded with more blown coverages.

Cole Kmet Wide Open Again

Kmet was uncovered on his 2-yard touchdown catch as well. The Bears ran some rub routes and the Jaguars, playing man-to-man, actually left two receivers open, of which Williams picked out Kmet.

And so the Bears led at halftime and coach Doug Pederson was disappointed coming off the field.

"We've had a couple of coverage assignments and those are things that have plagued us all season so far," Pederson told the NFL Network before heading into the locker room. "We got to get in here, clean that up and just execute better."

This is the second Sunday of October. Stuff that has happened continually for six weeks while the Jaguars built their 1-5 record was not going to get fixed during one halftime.

Pederson Sees Consistent Problems

It must be said the Jaguars defense found a different way to beat itself in the second half.

On one drive, the Jaguars defense stopped the Bears on third down. But they had 12 men on the field.

On the very next play, the Jaguars defense stopped the Bears on third down again. But this time there was a defensive holding call in the secondary.

And several plays later, the Jaguars stopped the Bears on third down AGAIN. And AGAIN a defensive penalty helped the Bears continue what would result in a touchdown drive.

So the Bears and the Jaguars effectively collaborated on moving the Chicago offense to a score.

London Has Claimed Coaching Jobs

This is a coaching problem as much as a talent or execution problem. That is clear. The Jaguars have issues on offense as well, by the way, because sometimes Lawrence is way off target, and sometimes he's on target and receivers drop the passes.

But neither Lawrence nor his receivers are getting fired.

And so Nielsen, in his first season with the Jaguars, is looking like the most likely sacrifice following this game if there is to be one.

The Jaguars expected to be a playoff contender in 2024. They're in last place in the AFC South. And history suggests something is about to change.

Because, for whatever reason, many teams have used the October-November London series as the tipping point for coaches to lose their jobs.

Joe Philbin was fired by the Dolphins after losing in London.

Dennis Allen was fired by the Raiders after losing in London.

Last week Robert Saleh was fired by the Jets after losing in London.

Kris Richard A Possible Answer

And barring Pederson losing his job with the Jaguars after this London loss, Nielsen is definitely on the proverbial hot seat.

It should be noted the Jaguars remain in London this coming week because they have another game in town next Sunday against the New England Patriots. So moving on from Pederson might not be the move.

But Nielsen? With former Seattle Seahawks defensive coordinator and Dallas Cowboys co-defensive coordinator Kris Richard already on staff?

It wouldn't shock.