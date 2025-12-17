Josh Hart's Highly Suspect Prank On Jalen Brunson Leads To Phenomenal Reactions

The New York Knicks hoisted the NBA Cup on Tuesday night after taking down the San Antonio Spurs, and while the team's trophy ceremony began in routine fashion, Josh Hart decided to insert himself.

The now-viral, highly suspect moment occurred on stage while Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns held the trophy together. Hart was holding onto Brunson's shoulders, then elected to slide one hand below the waist and, let's just say, use his thumb to do something.

Brunson immediately turned around as if he was going to take a swing at his former Villanova teammate, making the moment that much more hysterical.

The Knicks came back to beat the Spurs to the tune of 124-113, finally getting their hands back on a piece of hardware, but all anyone can talk about is Hart and his thumb.

After his phone was likely blowing up with people sending him videos of the incident, Hart jumped on X to share his reactions, jokingly trying to claim the video was artificial intelligence. The clip was very much real, as another angle of the moment was caught here.

It's not every day you see a human — let alone an NBA player on national television — pull that type of move on someone, so the internet brought some heat with reactions to the clip.