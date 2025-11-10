Knicks Teammates Couldn’t Stop Laughing After Jordan Clarkson Fouled Out In A Blowout

Knicks guard Jordan Clarkson managed to foul out of a blowout win, leaving teammates laughing in disbelief.

If you want to see the most unnecessary and ridiculous foul-out in an NBA game, look no further than the super-tatted, hot-headed Knicks guard Jordan Clarkson.

New York was up 123-88 at the time of Clarkson's sixth foul, with five minutes left in the contest. The game was over, and everyone knew it except Clarkson, who was stuck playing in overdrive.

At Madison Square Garden, Clarkson managed to foul out in a 36-point victory over Brooklyn, lasting just 18 minutes.

Clarkson sat fuming on the bench as his teammates laughed at how quickly the night unraveled for him.

Knicks teammate Josh Hart found it hilarious and made sure Clarkson knew it.

As Clarkson walked past, Hart pulled out a stat sheet, laughed, and crumpled it up before tossing it aside.

WATCH:

When Clarkson was asked about Hart’s teasing, he gave a perfect reaction only possible between two teammates who go way back.

"He's always on me," Clarkson told reporters after the Knicks’ win. Hart and Clarkson were both drafted by the Lakers.

Clarkson isn’t quite on JR Smith’s level of obliviousness, but he’s making a strong case he’s close. He finished with 11 points and three assists.

Josh Hart is now a veteran in New York, while Clarkson is settling into his first season with the Knicks after six years in Utah.

The Knicks are coming off a rough 2024 playoff exit after reaching the Eastern Conference Semifinals and falling to the Indiana Pacers in Game 7.

By now, we know Clarkson is a bit of a hothead, and Hart is the resident clown on the Knicks. Their dynamic will be one to watch.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela