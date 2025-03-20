Josh Berry, Wood Brothers Unveil Jaw-Dropping Tribute To Indy 500 And F1 Legend Jim Clark

It has been one hell of a week for Josh Berry and Wood Brothers Racing with the former driving the No. 21 Ford Mustang to Victory Lane in the Las Vegas NASCAR Cup Series race, which was one of those wins that made just about everyone happy.

I mean, it's the Wood Brothers' No. 21; that car is iconic.

And speaking of iconic, the team announced on Thursday that they will be using a special paint scheme honoring one of the best drivers of all time, the late, great Jim Clark.

As you may be aware, it's become a very cool tradition over the last few years for teams to run throwback schemes at Darlington Raceway, with many — including Wood Brothers Racing — doing so for the Goodyear 400 on April 6.

This year, they're looking outside of stock car racing and honoring Clark, who is best known as a two-time Formula 1 champion and winner of the 1965 Indianapolis 500.

That latter one is important because Wood Brothers will deck out Berry's hot rod in a scheme that pays homage to the livery used by Clark's Ford-powered Lotus that earned him a frosty bottle of milk.

Be still, my heart. That is spectacular.

There are a lot of iconic colors, liveries, and paint schemes in racing, but for my money, it's hard to do better than British racing green and that lotus livery with the white circle around the number. Absolute perfection.

"This was a really fun project to work on with the team, from sorting all the details to making sure it properly reflected such an important moment in history," Wood Brothers Racing president Jon Wood said in a statement. It’s always special to run a throwback, but this one carries extra meaning because of the connection our family had to that Indy 500 win. Unveiling it at The Henry Ford (in Dearborn, Michigan), right next to the original car, made it even more special. Seeing the No. 21 in those colors is a great way to honor that history, and I think it’s something fans will really appreciate."

He is correct. I'm going to go ahead and speak on behalf of fans and say that, yes, we appreciate it.

The team hit this one completely out of the park.