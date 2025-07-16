Josh Allen Wasn't Happy Learning The Bills Would Be On 'Hard Knocks' — Then Again, Who Was?

The only people who hate HBO's signature NFL training camp show are the ones on it

Every summer, I, like a lot of NFL fans who shell out for HBO (or get it for free through their cable provider), look forward to the new season of "Hard Knocks."

It's a sign you've almost made it through the dark times and back to another NFL season.

But what's always so funny to me is that while fans love "Hard Knocks," players and teams — the subjects of the series — absolutely hate it, and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is no exception.

"It was quite a surprise," Allen said in an interview with USA Today. "Typically, teams that make the playoffs were never a part of that conversation."

He's right about that, and frankly, it's typically more fun to watch a dumpster fire than a well-oiled machine when it comes to the long-running training camp show.

Allen said he had been celebrating his 29th birthday when he received word that he and his team were going to be the stars of the upcoming season, and it doesn't sound as if he the news well.

"I probably, initially, didn’t react too great to it," he said. "But I do think it’s a cool opportunity for people to see some of the great men we have on our team and some of the great women we have on our staff as a whole."

At least Allen put it all into perspective even though I bet he's still not super jazzed about being featured. It's an opportunity for the Bills organization across the board, not just the players, to get a little face time and show what it's like to be part of the team.

That's cool, and it's cool that Allen realizes that.

Even if he's still not too pumped.