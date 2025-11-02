Josh Allen Versus Patrick Mahomes Turns Into Classic By Bills Quarterback

Allen completes 88.5 percent of passes while Mahomes fails to complete half his throws for first time in career

Josh Allen versus Patrick Mahomes for the 10th time was everything we expected. And some things we definitely didn't.

We expected Allen to play well. The MVP from a year ago was playing at home and hoping to avenge a loss to the Chiefs in last year's AFC Championship game. And we got exactly that.

Allen believes he knew he was ready and feeling something really good.

Even something special.

Josh Allen Knew He Was On

"Yeah, um, you know, to be candid," The Bills quarterback told reporters after the Bills victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. "It's, yeah, you feel it in your mechanics sometimes, at least I do. I can't speak for every other quarterback, but early on in the game, you know when you're, I call it slotted, or the ball's coming out of your hand as good as you really want it.

"I've been working really hard over the last couple weeks trying to get back into that feeling and felt like I had a good feeling early on in this game."

It's great for the Bills that Allen was full of confidence and expectation. Because we thought this heavyweight battle would be close, and it was exactly that if you recognized it wasn't decided until a Mahomes heave on the last play fell harmlessly incomplete.

That toss was a threat 40 yards from the end zone that could have tied the game had it come down complete for a touchdown.

But, no.

So, Bills 28 and Chiefs 21.

Mahomes Struggled To Historic Lows

This was the sixth time Allen and Mahomes have played each other in the regular season. And Allen and his Bills have a 5-1 advantage in those matchups.

(Mahomes owns a 4-0 record in the postseason).

But the memory that matters this season is Allen delivering a great game. And Mahomes answering, surprisingly, with one of his worst.

Mahomes completed 15 of 34 passes. That's a 44.1 completion percentage – the first time in his career he failed to complete at least half of his passes.

His personal performance and his team's fourth loss of the season left Mahomes asking some hard questions of himself.

"We've had great moments, we've had bad moments," Mahomes said. "We've got to be more consistent as a team. I've got to be more consistent at quarterback. We got to be able to battle. We've kind of been in these tight, close games in our history, but they're not going our way now.

"So how do we deal with that adversity? How can we be better and learn from it? You can only learn from so many losses."

Josh Allen On His Game

Allen, meanwhile, completed 23 of his 26 passes for an 88.5 completion percentage. That established a new Bills single-game record for completion percent. And one of the incomplete passes was actually Allen throwing the ball away.

Afterward, Allen said "there's plenty of stuff to clean up." The guy has to clean up two freaking passes. Anyway …

Allen threw a touchdown pass. And ran for two more touchdowns. His passer rating was 123.2. And he delivered to the Bills their second consecutive victory following their bye, which is notable because Buffalo lost two consecutive games before that bye.

But afterward, Allen deflected the deserved praise.

"It's never as good or as bad as you think," Allen said. "But we're going to be happy winning a game in the NFL."