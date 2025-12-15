Josh Allen Is 'Officially' The Best QB in the NFL

Fox Sports Radio host Colin Cowherd was another, arguing that Allen isn’t just the best quarterback right now, but “one of the five best" he’s ever seen.

Josh Allen is "officially" the best quarterback in the NFL.

We put "officially" in quotes because we understand how gasbaggy the argument sounds. There’s no official declaration of "best" in sports. Believe it or not, Tom Brady was never officially awarded G.O.A.T. status.

Still, for the first time in his career, there’s a growing sense that Allen is the best in the league. You’d be hard pressed to find another topic on which the following pundits agree:

Fox Sports Radio host Colin Cowherd was another, arguing that Allen isn’t just the best quarterback right now, but "one of the five best" he’s ever seen.

Of course, what’s happened in Kansas City has helped elevate the perception of Allen. Patrick Mahomes hasn’t looked quite right over the past three seasons, despite two Super Bowl appearances in that time. Whether it’s the lack of weapons, outdated schemes, or offensive line issues, the Chiefs’ poor roster construction has taken a toll on him.

On Sunday, Mahomes tore his ACL and the Chiefs were eliminated from the playoffs. With uncertainty about his status for next season, it might not be until 2027 that Mahomes challenges Allen again for the "official" spot as the NFL’s best.

Allen hasn’t exactly had a dream setup, either. PFF ranks Buffalo’s receivers as among the bottom tier. This year, Mahomes, Joe Burrow, and Lamar Jackson have struggled to put on the Superman cape as they have in past seasons.

Allen hasn’t.

On Sunday, he brought the Bills back from down 21 to 0 in New England to keep their division hopes alive, finishing 20 of 29 with three touchdowns and no picks. Only Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers have more seasons with 35 or more total touchdowns.

You can point to the advanced stats, but the eye test says plenty. Like LeBron James in the NBA, Allen just looks different. He’s 6'5", 240 pounds, and can run and throw with anyone.

Be honest: the quarterback you build in Madden with your last name on the back of the jersey looks a lot like this:

It’s also telling that the media is finally behind him. For most of his career, Allen was a punching bag for the sports media. He entered the league answering for old tweets in which he used the N-word as a teenager. ESPN turned him into the white counterpoint to its favorite quarterback, Lamar Jackson.

Still, Allen has work left to do. Winning the argument in December doesn’t mean much without a ring. He needs at least one Super Bowl to establish himself as an all-time great. With Kansas City out, he might not get a better chance.

Most sportsbooks have the Bills favored to win the AFC. However, if they fall short, Allen’s time as the "official" best quarterback in the NFL could be brief.