Josh Allen Explains Why He Doesn't Want The "Tush Push" Banned

One of, if not the biggest story over the NFL offseason, had to do with the infamous Brotherly Shove, or "Tush Push," the Philadelphia Eagles' virtually unstoppable short-yardage play.

While a lot of people around the NFL were calling for the play to be banned, a rule attempting to do so failed to get approved.

But one of the people not in favor of banning the notoriously tough-to-stop play? Buffalo Bills quarterback and recently married man, Josh Allen.

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Allen talked about why he wasn't keen on banning the play outright.

"I'm a big believer in if you can't stop it, keep running it, right?" Allen said. "I think that there's a few teams that do it better than others, but then you look at a few teams that try to do it, and it doesn't have the same success. Because, one, they maybe don't practice it enough or, two, they don't have the guys to do it. And just because a couple teams do it better than others, I don't feel like it should be banned."

Thank you, Josh Allen!

This is what I never got. I'd get a ban if every team were able to execute the same play with the same amount of success as the Eagles. If it became a league-wide cheat code in short-yardage situations, then ban it.

But it isn't, so figure out how to do it yourself or how to stop it.

Plus, what if one of the teams fighting for a ban suddenly had the proper personnel to pull off the "Tush Push" themselves? They'd certainly regret fighting for a ban then.

"I understand the merit of what it brings and so I don't really sway one way or the other," Allen continued. "I try to play the game based on the interpretation of the rules. And if that was the rule that was passed, you know, we'll find a different way. But I feel like if you can use it to your benefit, use it to your benefit. If you don't like it, my advice is to stop it, you know?"

I do know, Josh Allen, and I agree.