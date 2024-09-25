Josh Allen Clears Air on 'Stefon Diggs' Comments That Sparked More Fireworks

Josh Allen faced pressure following comments perceived as a slight at Stefon Diggs, his former Bills teammate and Pro Bowl receiver.

After Monday's big win against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Allen praised his wideouts for being selfless, which the Bills QB framed as a change of pace from recent seasons.

Allen said, "When guys get to buy into this and really understand, like, ‘I may not get the ball four, five times thrown to me a game, but the one or two times I do, I’m gonna have opportunities to be in the end zone.’ You know, it’s a fun and wonderful thing when you have a bunch of guys that don’t care about the stats … "

Diggs was known to become frustrated when his targets in Buffalo failed to meet his expectations.

Allen played damage control and ‘clarified’ his comments Wednesday, stating that his feedback had nothing to do with Diggs — who had a messy exit from Buffalo — in an effort to be a good leader for the trending Bills.

"I know there’s a lot of people talking out there, again, I’m not trying to tear down anybody," Allen said after practice Wednesday.

"I’ve loved everybody that I’ve played with, and you don’t have to tear other people down to build each other up," Allen added. "And we’re building each other up right now and that’s all we’re trying to do and trying to stay together as a team. We’re really caring about each other and everybody in this building’s got that feeling."

Buffalo, Allen and Diggs had major expectations (from 2020 to 2023) to make a Super Bowl run but frequently fell short, unable to usurp the Chiefs in the postseason.

Unsatisfied with another failed campaign, the veteran wideout left Buffalo for Houston to help elevate the young Texans offense, spearheaded by quarterback C.J. Stroud.

Diggs and Allen also had to clear the air on several occasions.

Diggs' dissatisfaction with the Bills frequently made headlines. On one occasion, Stefon's brother and Cowboys cornerback, Trevon, posted on social media that the WR needed to "leave" Buffalo.

"Yeah, and again, I love 14, I still do," Allen noted. "But everyone wants to keep making this thing a thing. We’re so focused on what’s going on inside of our building and that’s the only thing we’re caring about right now."

The Bills and Texans face off in Week 5.

