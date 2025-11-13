Josh Allen Shares Alarming Fact About Baker Mayfield As The QBs Trade Jokes Ahead Of Matchup

The Buffalo Bills play host to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, setting up a matchup between not only two of the best quarterbacks in the game, but two of the biggest characters in all the NFL, and they're getting their licks in early.

Josh Allen and Baker Mayfield are always good at providing some great soundbites to the media each week, and their similar sarcastic personalities have been on full display heading into Sunday's affair in Buffalo.

During his Wednesday press conference, Mayfield was asked what his relationship with Allen is like, which predictably led him to immediately poke fun at the Buffalo signal caller.

"I have to walkie-talkie to him because he's so damn tall, so I can't really have a face-to-face conversation with him. But, you know, in Buffalo, it's cold, it's rainy. Even though he's 6-foot-10, his hands are small, so he better wear his gloves," Mayfield said.

Allen isn't quite 6-foot-10; he's actually 6-foot-5, but Mayfield's joke about his hands being small was a nice little jab. Making fun of a guy's hand size is always an easy way to get a laugh.

Allen was informed of Mayfield's small-hands joke during his own press conference later that day and revealed a secret about the former Heisman winner's golf game that Mayfield probably didn't want the world to know.

"Baker wears two gloves golfing, so he's that type of guy," Allen said. "I love the guy. He's awesome. To see kind of how his career has progressed and the adversity he's fought through and playing some really, really dang good football right now, I'm a big fan of his. Anytime I get to watch games, I'm watching what he does, because he's very fun to watch."

Yikes. For a guy who has an infinite amount of swagger on the field, learning that Mayfield wears two gloves while he plays golf is a stunning little factoid.

While the golf guys out there may be thinking, ‘Aaron Rai wears two gloves, and he’s a Top 25 golfer in the world,' that's all fine and well, but that doesn't automatically make it cool for Mayfield to do the same.

The two golf gloves look for an NFL quarterback who makes $33 million per year does not compute.