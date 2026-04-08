Jorge Soler Charges Reynaldo Lopez, Braves Manager Walt Weiss Lays Him Out In Angels-Braves Chaos

A dugout-clearing brawl in Anaheim spiced up a seemingly average matchup between the Halos and Braves.

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Light That Baby UP!

The Big A turned into a back-alley brawl Tuesday night. What was supposed to be an average Tuesday night in Anaheim between the hometown Angels and Atlanta Braves devolved into mayhem in the fifth inning. 

Angels slugger Jorge Soler decided he had seen enough of Braves pitcher Reynaldo Lopez and took matters into his own hands.

WATCH:

The bad blood started early when Soler tattooed a two-run shot off Lopez in the first. 

The Braves starter responded by drilling him in the hand in the third. 

ANAHEIM, CA - APRIL 07: Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Jorge Soler (12) walks off the mound after being ejected for charging the mound during the MLB game between the Atlanta Braves the Los Angeles Angels on April 7, 2026 at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, CA. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

When Lopez buzzed Soler’s tower again in the fifth with a high-and-tight heater, the 235-pound Soler decided it was time to 

Soler charged the mound and swung at Lopez, who squared back at Soler in the dugout-clearing brawl. 

Most impressive, Braves manager Walt Weiss, 58, showed up by leveling Soler with a textbook spear tackle. Weiss grounded the Angels giant before more damage could be done. Both Soler and Lopez were tossed by umpire Vic Carapazza. General managers might also want to keep an eye on Weiss, who just put out the best defensive tape in Anaheim this season.

ANAHEIM, CA - APRIL 07: Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Jorge Soler (12) swings a punch at Atlanta Braves pitcher Reynaldo Lopez (40) on the mound as home plate umpire Edwin Moscoso trails the play during the MLB game between the Atlanta Braves and the Los Angeles Angels on April 7, 2026 at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, CA. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Suspensions are expected for the former teammates turned soldiers. The Braves won the battle with a 7-2 win over the Halos.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela

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Alejandro Avila is a longtime writer at OutKick, living in Southern California. 

AA's thoughts on cinema, food, and SPORTS changed the lives of folks around the globe, baptizing them in the name of OutKick. Speaking sweet truth. 

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