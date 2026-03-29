MotoGP Star Jorge Martin Crashes Hard During Wild Celebration Gone Wrong

Maybe tone down the celebration just a tad...

I don't think there's anything in sports as embarrassing as getting hurt while celebrating.

Actually, scratch that; I can think of something: crashing a motorcycle while celebrating.

Unfortunately, that is exactly what happened to MotoGP rider Jorge Martin.

MotoGP is stateside this weekend for the Grand Prix of the Americas at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

That track was built with Formula 1 in mind, but thanks to a lot of sweeping corners, it's a pretty great track for motorcycles.

I love throwing on a MotoGP race when I get the chance, but every time I watch it, all I can think to myself is, "Whoa, this seems incredibly dangerous."

Yeah, I know all the precautions have been taken with track layouts and protective gear, but man, it's just crazy to see guys going 200 MPH on two wheels with nothing around them for protection.

Saturday's race was a sprint race, and it was won by Aprilia's Jorge Martin.

The Spaniard has won races before, but this was his first race win with Aprilia after joining the Italian team last season. It also came after Martin suffered a pair of serious injuries in crashes over the last 12-14 months.

So, understandably, they were pretty fired up about finally getting in the win column together.

But Martin may have gone just a bit too hard when he decided to pop a wheelie on what looks like the long backstretch.

Oof… that's rough…

…Let's see it again.

Luckily, Martin was no worse for wear. The bike may have been a bit of a different story, but the team will surely have it fixed up in time for the Grand Prix.

Still, the wreck didn't put a damper on the team's celebrations once Martin was on the podium.

You can catch the MotoGP Grand Prix of the Americas on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET on Fox.