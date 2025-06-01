Jordan Spieth Nearly Kills Spectator At The Memorial, Still Saves Par After Miss-hit

There's something called "The Jordan Spieth Experience" because the PGA Tour star has an uncanny way of putting himself in trouble, on the golf course, time and time again. That happened on Sunday during the final round of The Memorial Tournament, but it nearly cost a spectator his life.

Spieth entered the final round in a tie for fourth place, five shots behind leader Scottie Scheffler. On the first hole, the three-time major champion from Dallas sprayed his tee shot into the right rough. He immediately dropped his driver and started pointing right.

Spectators gathered to get a good look at his second shot, as Spieth tried to get the ball to the green from a tough lie in the deep rough at Muirfield Village.

Before we move any further, I must note that it's crazy to me how close fans stand to these guys when they're hitting shots.

Yeah, I get that they are professional golfers, but everyone is capable of hitting a bad shot. And, for those folks who decide to put themselves in harm's way, I just don't get it. I've attended many PGA Tour events, and you won't catch me in a spot where a miss-hit could blast me in the face.

Well, that almost happened in Dublin, Ohio, on Sunday afternoon. Spieth's attempt to get the ball out of the rough didn't go very well, and it nearly killed someone. This is not hyperbole. Spieth sent a screaming line drive that went just a couple feet over someone's head. The fan's life had to flash before his eyes.

See what I mean about people standing there? They're watching from right in front of someone capable of hitting a golf ball over 175 mph!

Thankfully, Spieth's shot didn't hit anyone, because that legitimately could have led to a tragic and catastrophic event. It didn't, though. And despite hitting a terrible second shot, Spieth managed to get his next shot on the green and then buried a lengthy putt to save par.

The entire "Jordan Spieth Experience" was summed up by one hole at The Memorial Tournament on Sunday.