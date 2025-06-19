Jordan Spieth Wound Down After Demanding U.S. Open By Slamming Beers At A Chain Restaurant; Is One Of Us

The post-round golf beer is towards the top of the list of the greatest sips one can take in life. A post-round beer after four days playing in the U.S. Open at Oakmont, one of the hardest golf courses in the world, well, that one has to undoubtedly hit different.

Not many know that feeling, but Jordan Spieth does.

Spieth survived the grind of Oakmont and finished in a tie for 23rd after a final round 72. After four long days of battling Oakmont's nasty rough and wildly difficult greens, he did the logical thing to unwind, which was, of course, hit up a Buffalo Wild Wings and throw back some cold ones.

A quick search on Google Maps shows that there is a B-Dub's about 10 miles from Oakmont.

Spieth was asked how he rests and recovers after a mentally demanding week ahead of this week's Travelers Championship, which is when he explained that he took caddie Michael Greller to the chain restaurant to delete some beers.

"I had a few beers Sunday," Spieth explained. "We were waiting on the Schefflers to come over here, and he was after the delay. So I went to Buffalo Wild Wings with (caddie) Michael (Greller). I didn't exactly eat or drink the way I normally do there. "Most of the time, it's very, very good, but sometimes post-U.S. Open, I just needed to throw a few back.

Not only is Spieth somewhat relatable with his golf game, given his tendency to hit a few wayward shots now and again, but he's just one of the fellas who enjoys a cold snack at the local Buffalo Wild Wings after a long, long day on the golf course.

Spieth's T-23 finish at Oakmont was just his third Top 25 finish in his 14 starts in the U.S. Open, a championship he won back in 2015, the same year he won the Masters.