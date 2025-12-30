Jordan Poole Unleashes The Funniest Game-Tying Shot Attempt In NBA History

Jordan Poole, sir, what are you doing?

The horrid New Orleans Pelicans had a real opportunity to earn their ninth win of the season on Monday night with a very good New York Knicks team in town, but ultimately gave away a late lead in what turned into their fourth consecutive loss.

Poole, who is averaging just under 17 points per game for New Orleans this season, elected to try to take things into his own hands in the closing seconds. The word ‘try’ is the keyword in the previous sentence.

Trailing by three points with 11 seconds left in regulation, Poole was handed the basketball coming off a screen. He then threw a pump fake that defender Miles McBride did not fall for, and in that moment, Poole's brain appeared to stop working.

The guard attempted to lean into McBride to try and draw a foul, and he not only failed to draw a whistle, but stepped over the three-point line before nearly throwing the ball over the entire goal. It was pure comedy.

You know it's bad when the fact that Poole threw up the wild shot attempt with about nine seconds left on the clock barely even registers in the moment.

Pelicans broadcaster Joel Meyers summed up the play in perfect fashion, saying, "They're not going to bail you out, that was bizarre."

The Pelicans may not own the worst record in the NBA at the moment, but they're certainly in the running for the most-forgotten franchise in the Association, and Poole's game-tying shot attempt is a rather strong representation of that.