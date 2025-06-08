Jordan Love Is Pumped To Play Against Aaron Rodgers, Hopes They Can Exchange Jerseys

Jordan Love says he "can't wait" to take on his former mentor, Aaron Rodgers, when the Green Bay Packers face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football this fall.

Rodgers, who officially signed with the Steelers last week after a drama-filled offseason, will face his former team for the first time since leaving Green Bay two years ago. The four-time MVP's tenure with the New York Jets didn't exactly go as planned. Rodgers snapped his Achilles just four plays into the 2023 season and led the Jets to a forgettable 5-12 season in 2024. After months of speculation about whether he’d return at all, Rodgers finally sealed the deal with the Steelers — signing a one-year deal worth $13.6 million.

"I was excited for A-Rod. I don’t think I was too surprised," Love told Jason Wilde of Channel3000.com. "I feel like there were a lot of rumors going on throughout the whole offseason about him going to the Steelers. I was excited for him, that he was obviously coming back and going to be playing. There were also some rumors that he might be done, so just knowing he’s going to keep playing, that’s pretty awesome."

As for Love, he's been writing his own story in Green Bay. The former first-round pick sat behind Rodgers for three seasons before taking over the starting role 2023. In his first year as QB1, Love threw for 4,159 yards, 32 touchdowns, and led the Packers to a playoff win over the Dallas Cowboys. He struggled with injuries in 2024 but still managed to put up 3,389 passing yards and 19 touchdowns.

Jordan Love & Aaron Rodgers Know Each Other Well

Despite the inevitable comparisons and pressure that came with replacing a future Hall of Famer, Love said Rodgers made the transition easier. Of course, Rodgers was in the same situation behind Brett Favre a couple of decades ago.

"I appreciate definitely the way A-Rod handled being in that situation, and I think a big part of it — which he told me — was he knew how it was for him being in that same position, and the things that he went through and the way the situation might’ve been handled [differently]," Love said. "I think his perspective was, ‘I’m trying to go about this a little bit differently,’ which I think was awesome.

"In my time with A-Rod, we had a great relationship. It was awesome being in the same room with him, being able to learn. He was amazing with everything. And I definitely appreciate the way he handled everything on the outside with obviously him leaving and me taking over, and he’s been very supportive of me [since]. It definitely helped with some of the negativity that might’ve come with that. But A-Rod handled it like a pro and did very right by me."

Now, Love looks forward to seeing No. 8 again — this time, as an opponent.

"It's going to be fun. It's going to be awesome. I’m excited for it. I can't wait to be on different sides, meeting up," he said. "And hopefully we can exchange jerseys after."

Well now, isn't that sweet?