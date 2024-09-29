Jordan Love Arrives At Lambeau In Brett Favre Jersey As Show Of Support After Parkinson's Diagnosis

Jordan Love showed his support for Brett Favre on Sunday following the Hall of Fame quarterback's announcement that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.

Ahead of Green Bay's Week 4 match-up with the Minnesota Vikings, the current Packers QB rolled up to Lambeau Field wearing Favre's iconic No. 4 jersey — which was retired by the club in 2015. The Packers' social media team posted video of Love's arrival, and Favre immediately took notice.

"Big respect to @jordan3love for wearing this old man’s jersey," Favre posted on X. "I didn’t think I could like Jordan anymore until this morning."

Favre publicly announced his medical diagnosis while testifying to Congress about welfare reform last week.

"Sadly, I also lost an investment in a company that I believed was developing a breakthrough concussion drug I thought would help others," he said during his opening remarks. "And I’m sure you’ll understand why it’s too late for me, because I’ve recently been diagnosed with Parkinson’s. This is also a cause dear to my heart."

MORE INFO: Brett Favre Shares That He's Recently Been Diagnosed With Parkinson's Disease

Reporters asked Love for his thoughts on the legendary QB's announcement on Wednesday.

"I did see the news, and I’ll definitely be praying for Brett," Love said. "That’s a very tough situation. I think in terms of playing the ball, taking hits to the head, it’s one of those things that we know the risks as players, we know what we signed up for, and it’s out there.

"But it’s one of those things you don’t think about as a player; you just go out there and play and give it your all, give it your best and just leave it all on the field."

Favre spent 16 of his 20 NFL seasons with the Packers. During his time in Green Bay, he became the first NFL player to win three consecutive league MVP awards. He led the Packers to 40 game-winning comebacks, and he also led them to the best regular-season winning percentage in the NFL from 1992-2007. He won Super Bowl XXXI with the franchise after the 1996-97 season.

Meanwhile, Love is working toward building a legacy of his own in Green Bay. And after signing a massive, $220-million contract with the club this off-season, it's clear the Packers have faith in him to do exactly that.

In his first game back since suffering an MCL sprain in Week 1, the 25-year-old will get the start against the Vikings on Sunday.