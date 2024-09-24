Brett Favre Shares That He's Recently Been Diagnosed With Parkinson's Disease

Brett Favre said on Tuesday that he was recently diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. The Hall of Fame former NFL quarterback shared the news during his congressional hearing on federal welfare reform.

"Sadly, I also lost an investment in a company that I believed was developing a breakthrough concussion drug I thought would help others," Favre said. "I’m sure you’ll understand, while it’s too late for me because I’ve recently been diagnosed with Parkinson’s, this is also a cause dear to my heart."

Favre was appearing at the congressional hearing after being linked to a Mississippi welfare scandal back in 2020. While he has not been criminally charged, the state of Mississippi is suing 38 people and/or companies in an attempt to recoup $24 million of $77 million in federal welfare money.

Favre recently joined OutKick's ‘The Ricky Cobb Show’ and revisited the many injuries, including concussions, he suffered throughout his playing days. He even revealed that he suffered a concussion on the final play of his NFL career.

"You would never come out of a game with a concussion, unless it was a major concussion where you blacked out for a period of time. That would probably be the only situation where you would come out of a game," Favre told Cobb.

"My last play actually was a major concussion, but I had multiple injuries ... separated shoulders, sprained ankles, broken thumb on my throwing hand, the list goes on and on. But, what drove me ... again, I loved to play. I wanted to be one of those players that the organization did not have to worry about that position for a long time. And I was proud of the fact that they didn't have to worry about that position for 16 years in Green Bay."

Favre has been linked to spending $5 million, including welfare funds, for a volleyball facility at his alma mater, Southern Miss, which is also where his daughter played volleyball.