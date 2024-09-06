Brett Favre: After Roughly 1,000 Concussions, 'What Damage Is Done Is Done'

Brett Favre went on "The Ricky Cobb Show" earlier today to discuss his career, and all of the head trauma he experienced during it.

As you know, Favre spent the majority of his legendary career with the Green Bay Packers. In addition to winning three MVP Awards and a Super Bowl, Favre set one of the most insane records in NFL history: he started a mind-boggling 321 consecutive games in a row .

Why did he do it? The answer is simple: he just loved football.

"No one wanted to play as much as I did, I loved to play the game. I think whether you were a fan or not, you would agree. ‘That guy was having fun,’" Favre said. "I just went out there and played, and whatever happened, happened. That’s what drove me all those years, I wanted to play, and I wanted to play at a high level."

However, starting 321 consecutive games comes at an immense physical price. In addition to injuries to his shoulder, ankles, and throwing hand, Favre suffered what he believed were roughly 1,000 concussions . In fact, head injuries were such a big part of his career that he released a documentary titled "Concussed."

Despite the immense physical toll he suffered, he is still at peace with what happened in his career, even though he sometimes considers how his health might suffer later on in life.

"‘The Iron Man’ started to rust. I can’t change anything that’s happened. There’s no use in crying over spilled milk. It was a wonderful career," Favre said. "No one knew concussions are as bad as they are then…What damage is done is done. Do I often wonder what the future holds? Of course I do, I’m human like everyone else."

He then gave a call to action for the NFL to find a way to treat concussions as soon as they happen.

"Helmets can only go so far (in protecting players). We need a solution, we need a treatment or a cure for concussions, an immediate cure on the sidelines. That’s what we need to get to," Favre said.