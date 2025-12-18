Neighbors Furious Over Michael Jordan Mansion Museum's Plan To Host 300 Visitors A Day

The plan is to turn the massive mansino into a "Greatness Museum"

You may recall that a while back, someone bought Michael Jordon's old mansion in Highland Park, Illinois, but neighbors are not loving the new plans for the property.

The man who bought it is businessman John Cooper. He paid $9.5 million for the 56,000 square-foot home, and originally planned to sell timeshares for the property, but that didn't pan out, so he has a new plan for Jordan's Bull's era mansion.

Living. Classrooms.

…whatever those are.

Cooper wants to turn the property into a museum called Champions Point, and it will feature "living classrooms" that he hopes will draw 300 visitors per day.

"The theme of the tour is going to be greatness, and our goal is to kind of teach people what it means to be great," Cooper said at a Highland Park City Council meeting, per ABC7. "The whole museum is going to be dedicated to teaching people about these pillars of greatness, so although it is a commercial enterprise, I believe there will be great benefit to the community and to anybody that gets to experience the museum."

READ: MICHAEL JORDAN GUTS SOFT AND WEAK NBA PLAYERS WITH SHOCKINGLY SIMPLE POINT: WATCH

Neighbors are not super jazzed about having Jordan looky-loos visiting their neighborhood.

"The thought of a large number of strangers coming in and out right next to our door brings us a lot of fear," one person said.

That's laying it on thick. These aren't Hell's Angels coming to your neighborhood; it's people going to a museum with "living classrooms."

But, I'll be honest, I see both sides of this.

I get why we have zoning laws, but, to a degree, people should be able to do whatever they want with the properties they own.

That said… If someone opened a Michael Jordan museum next to my house, I'd be so pissed.

I'd be outside trying to get my dog to pee, and a guy in Jordan jerseys would come up and start bugging me.

"Hey, do you work here? Which way to the Wizards Wing?"

We'll see how this shakes out, because I kind of want to know what a "living classroom" is.