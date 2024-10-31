Jonathan Papelbon Talks Yankees World Series Disaster

Jonathan Papelbon knows what it takes to become a World Series champion, and he isn't too surprised that the 2024 New York Yankees didn't get the job done.

Papelbon joined OutKick's "Hot Mic" show on Thursday to discuss what went wrong with the Yankees, and what he'd have done differently. And there was plenty.

One of the top problems Papelbon had with New York's strategy was that they continued pitching to Los Angeles Dodgers star first baseman Freddie Freeman. Even after Freeman demonstrated repeatedly that he was the hottest, most dangerous hitter in the Dodgers lineup. Papelbon compared it to Barry Bonds, explaining that when a hitter that talented is that hot, it's worth hoping for the best by throwing nothing but pitches off the plate to try and get him to chase.



Conversely, Papelbon talked about the struggles with Yankees slugger Aaron Judge, and how quickly labels can start to crop up around players who don't perform up to expectations in the playoffs. To Papelbon, the "labeling" has already started for Judge, given the expectations the city and organization has for postseason success.

He also explained that in his opinion, the pitch clock, though it has its uses, should be removed in the playoffs. Instead of focusing on speeding up the game, baseball should let the drama and intensity build. The difficulties of dealing with the pitch clock on the mound actually did come into play in game five. Yankees reliever Luke Weaver was clearly fighting his command in the ninth inning, and absentmindedly threw over to first base three times in the same at bat to give himself time and avoid an automatic ball.

Instead, he gave the Dodgers a free base with a balk.



On the other hand, Walker Buehler closed out the game and the series on the mound for Los Angeles, a feeling Papelbon is familiar with. When asked about his final pitch to close out the 2007 World Series over the Colorado Rockies, Papelbon said you can't really explain it, but even your childhood flashes before your eyes.

Buehler's reaction, pure intensity, satisfaction and accomplishment, will live forever. Recording the final out makes you a part of baseball history. In the same way the Yankees' defensive lapses will be remembered forever in New York.