Jonathan Owens Defends Himself After Getting Roasted For Worst ‘Lambeau Leap' In History

Jonathan Owens played one season for the Green Bay Packers. Clearly, though, he didn't spend any of that time practicing his Lambeau Leap.

In Sunday's regular-season finale against his former team, the Chicago Bears safety recovered a fumble by Packers receiver Jordan Reed. In celebration, Owens sprinted into the endzone after the play and jumped over the wall and into the first row of fans at Lambeau Field.

Well, that was his plan, anyway. That's not how it worked out. Instead, Owens slipped on the take-off and nearly hit the ground as teammate Jaylon Johnson rushed over to help hold him up.

If Owens were a gymnast like his 11-time Olympic medalist wife, we'd score that performance a 0/10.

Naturally, Owens was roasted by the broadcasters and fans on social media for his unimpressive display of athleticism.

"Jonathan Owens tried it, the former Packer who's married to one of the great leapers of all time in Simone Biles, who had to be shaking her head when she saw that," play-by-play announcer Kevin Kugler said.

On Monday, Owens hopped on X to defend himself: "Aye man, it was slick."

Speaking of Simone Biles, she was there at Lambeau Field, too. And her husband's team finally gave the USA's most decorated gymnast something to cheer about. The Bears snapped their 10-game losing streak on Sunday with a 24-22 win over the Pack to finish out their 2024 campaign.

After tremendous hype entering the season and the NFL debut of both No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams and No. 9 overall pick Rome Odunze, Chicago's season was an even bigger disappointment than Jonathan Owens' Lambeau Leap.

The Bears finished the season 5-12 — last in the very strong NFC North. Now, the quest begins to find a new head coach.