Jonathan Owens Says He Was Nearly Robbed In Milan, But The Thief Was Too Slow

While attending the 2026 Winter Olympics with Simone Biles, Jonathan Owens says a man tried to grab his shopping bag.

If you're going to try to snatch a shopping bag in broad daylight, maybe don't target a pro athlete.

Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens says he was nearly robbed while walking around Milan during the 2026 Winter Olympics. But the would-be thief apparently didn't think the plan all the way through.

"Not somebody just tried to snatch my shopping bag in Milan," Owens posted on X on Sunday. "force of habit i had it tied around my hand so he couldn’t get it and took off running immediately….but still crazy."

Owens and his wife, Simone Biles (maybe you've heard of her), are in Italy to support Team USA during the Games.

Fans quickly pointed out the obvious flaw in the thief's strategy: attempting to outrun a professional football player. And Owens didn't seem impressed by the guy's athleticism.

"Not fast at all bro, his arms were moving faster than his legs lol Should’ve seen his face once he realized i turned around and he couldn’t grab it," Owens wrote in response to a commenter.

Apparently, TikTok prepared him for the moment. So maybe the Chinese spy app is good for something.

"Honestly i know right, but it was no way he could get it off my hand, I’ve seen too many TikTok’s of that happening so i was prepared," Owens added.

According to reports, it wasn't immediately clear whether Biles was with him at the time. The couple has been spotted at multiple Olympic events all weekend, including figure skating and speed skating.

As a matter of fact, Biles has recently taken up ice skating — along with horseback riding — as a hobby while she's on a "break" from gymnastics. But she has no plan to try and compete in the Winter Olympics in the future.

"I can skate, but I can’t do whatever these athletes are doing tonight," said Biles, who has seven Olympic gold medals.

So it seems she's fine just being a spectator these days. Which is cool. Just hang on to your purse over there, Simone.