Jonathan Lucroy Honors Bob Uecker On 'The Ricky Cobb Show'

Legendary Milwaukee Brewers broadcaster Bob Uecker passed away earlier this week, and former Brewers catcher Jonathan Lucroy went on "The Ricky Cobb Show" to honor him.

Lucroy spent the first six and a half seasons of his 12-year career in Milwaukee, which meant that he got a chance to form a solid friendship with the broadcasting great. From the beginning of his career, Lucroy noticed that Uecker had a phenomenal sense of humor. During his first major league camp in 2006, he had a hysterical interaction with Uecker, who was a former MLB catcher himself.

"I just walked up and introduced myself, and he was like, ‘Hey how ya doing Luc? Nice to meet ya. Hey, have you been hit in the nuts lately? How are your nuts doing?’ He was always making light of everything…He always knew how to make people laugh," Lucroy said.

Thanks to Uecker's background as a catcher , he was able to connect incredibly well with players and, by proxy, be exceptionally good at calling baseball games. Lucroy noted that he had a locker in the team clubhouse and would go in there every day.

"He knew what he was talking about, and had a real good feel for the game. That knowledge of the game transcended over to his broadcasting. Super witty guy, super sharp, extremely funny, creative guy, all of that stuff added up to that perfect storm…and you get a Hall of Fame broadcaster," Lucroy said.

The catcher recalled one time when Uecker told him a story that showed he wasn’t just a great personality in the booth. During a random batting practice session, Uecker decided to create a soundtrack for the day in quite a literal sense.

"He said there was a high school marching band on the field during batting practice, and he walked over to the tuba guy, grabbed it, and started walking around the field playing the tuba during bp. I call guys like that a glue guy," Lucroy said.

Uecker’s positive impact was so widespread that it has left Lucroy wanting to live a life that resembles the late broadcaster’s.

"He mentored a lot of us guys in a way. He would say hi to my daughter everyday. One of those special people that you hate losing wish he could be on this Earth a little longer…I hope I can live up to a quarter of what he did, he was a special guy," Lucroy said.