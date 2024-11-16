Jonathan Lucroy Demolishes People Who Hate That He's Conservative: 'Deal With It'

Former MLB catcher Jonthan Lucroy isn’t going to let anyone shame him into silence for being conservative.

Lucroy has recently been sharing his political beliefs more and more, starting with when he did not kneel for the national anthem several years ago when that was all the rage (he explained his stance on "OutKick the Morning" with Charly Arnolt earlier this week). The morning after the presidential election was held, Lucroy went full beast mode and celebrated the return to common sense that Americans ushered in by electing Donald Trump.

If you want a definition of what a "based tweet" is, just read that again.

Naturally, Lucroy’s opinions and worldview made more than a few liberals shed some tears. After all, they are still in shock that the candidate who thought it was okay to sexualize children and let men play in women’s sports didn’t win. So in response to his tweet, many angry woke people busted out their phone keyboards and posted some pretty nasty responses.

Lovely people, am I right?

Instead of walking back his comments, Lucroy doubled-down and told his opponents to get used to hearing his conservative takes.

"God forbid a pro athlete stand up for what they believe. That’s part of the problem. Some people are too sensitive, emotional, and weak to hear the opinion of people that reached the athletic pinnacle of the craft, or any other top level," Lucroy began .

"I am not politically correct. When I say that 90+% of American-born MLB players are conservative, you can take that to the bank. We just don’t speak up as much because we are told to be neutral. I will not remain neutral anymore," he continued.

"I’m stubborn and hardheaded. I also know what it took for me to play 10 years in MLB, as well as witnessing the character attributes of greatness as defined by the best players I ever worked with.

I don’t care what you think or say. I care about my children, family, God, and country. Deal with it," he finished.

Someone got this man some more ammo because he just fired all his shots.

Do I wish that politics of all forms would stay out of sports? Absolutely. But as long as the two spheres of culture intersect, conservative athletes (even retired ones) have every right to share their opinion. For the longest time, many were afraid to share their opinions because they’d get shamed into oblivion for not being progressive.

But that time is over, and Lucroy is taking full advantage of it. Haters, beware!