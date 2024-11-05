Former MLB Catcher Jonathan Lucroy Drops Epic Get Out And Vote Tweet

Ex-Big League catcher Jonathan Lucroy had a message for his fellow Americans, telling them to get out and vote and doing so in style.

Lucroy — a two-time All-Star who spent the bulk of his time in the MLB with the Milwaukee Brewers — took to X to tell some stories and tell others to head to the polls.

"I was once told by a team to kneel for the anthem. I told them no. Never ever would I do so. I told them I would retire before I ever did that," Lucroy wrote. "Kneeling wasn’t the answer to the problem, it’s pissed half the country off and created even more division.

"I would forever be ashamed if I disrespected a country and the Veterans that had fought, bled, and died for it that had provided me the opportunity that it had to play a childs game for a living.

"It was a huge honor and blessing to do so."

Lucroy didn't elaborate on which team told him to kneel, which is a shame because I think we're all curious. You can kind of narrow things down a little bit, but he played for so many teams — Brewers, Rangers, A's, Angels, Rockies, Cubs, Nationals, Braves and Red Sox — so it can be tricky to pin down.

But kneeling wasn't the only issue that Lucroy touched on in his voting call to arms.

"This same team said that I had to get vaccinated to see my family," he continued. "If I saw them without being vaccinated, then I would have to sit out, in isolation, for several

weeks.

"These two incidences propelled me to dive in with passion to learn about what we are

currently facing, culturally.

"Please vote today."

Who knows how many people went out to the polls at Lucroy's urging, but it's evident that he feels strongly about people getting out and casting their vote.