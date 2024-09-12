NBA Player Shares Great Level-Headed Message In Reaction To The Tyreek Hill Situation

Social media was immediately flooded with knee-jerk reactions when images and videos of Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill being put in handcuffs made the rounds on Sunday. Human nature, especially in today's fast-paced society, is to share an opinion as quickly as possible, which is what everyone did when they saw a superstar athlete lying on the side of the road in handcuffs. We humans aren't very good at waiting.

Then, the bodycam footage came out, and while some of the brainwashed media still only saw what they wanted to see, the majority of folks seem to have come to the conclusion that both Hill and the Miami officers at the scene deserved blame. Hill did not immediately nor completely comply with the officers, and they flexed their muscles too swiftly. Two things can be true at once.

While many in the sports world labeled Hill's interaction with police as a generalized example of what black people constantly deal with in America, Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac took a different, and far more accurate approach with his reaction.

"All love to Hill, thank God the situation ended peacefully… but this should be shown to every black boy on how not to act when being pulled over, respectfully," Isaac wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

"It’s immature as black men to put our lives in the hands of officers in this way! Especially when you’re of his caliber. Neither side has an obligation to be nice… but 9.99 times out of 10 you gone get what you give with LE (law enforcement). Especially when you’re being pulled over for a valid reason… That’s fair… There are unjust exceptions/escalations of course. This wasn’t anyone’s best moment on both sides. A nothing burger IMO."

No lies detected there. The situation involving Hill wasn't the best moment from either side's perspective.

Hill was reportedly pulled over for speeding and then proceeded to not fully comply with officers, and he'll deal with the repercussions of the citations he was given before leaving the scene and suiting up for the Dolphins about an hour later. The officers involved will surely deal with repercussions of their own. End of story.