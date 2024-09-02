Jon Gruden Creates YouTube Channel, Opens With Breakdown Of Chiefs/Ravens

Ever since the NFL forced Jon Gruden out over some "questionable" emails, the former head coach has tried to make his way back in.

Recently, Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs had Gruden at training camp and the former Raiders and Buccaneers head coach was decked out in Chiefs gear, talking, laughing and smiling with players and coaches.

It led many to wonder if Kansas City planned to offer Gruden some kind of role with the team.

So far, that hasn't happened. But Jon Gruden isn't a guy who plans to let his football knowledge go to waste.

Now, he's created a YouTube channel to share his information with everyone.

In his first video, Gruden delivered a breakdown of the first matchup of the NFL season, the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Baltimore Ravens.

It's textbook Gruden. You can literally see in his face how much this guy just loves talking ball. Plus, he has these hand gestures that often make no sense relative to what he's talking about.

Reminds me of the "I have no idea what to do with my hands" meme.

Anyway, enjoy Jon Gruden just talking some ball:

I truly look forward to seeing this move forward. From what I know about Gruden, he's not always the easiest guy in the world to work with.

However, not a single person questions his passion, love and knowledge of football.

The best way to learn about anything is to listen to someone who knows more than you do, and Jon Gruden certainly qualifies.

Keep it coming, Coach!